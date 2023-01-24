BleepingComputer reports that Russian organizations were impacted by a record number of distributed denial-of-service attacks in 2022 amid its ongoing war with Ukraine. Nearly 600 Russian entities across different sectors were hit with 21.5 million critical web attacks last year, with the most powerful DDoS attack having a rate of 760 GB/sec and the longest DDoS attack spanning almost three months, according to a report from Rostelecom, the largest internet service provider in Russia. Moscow was most hit by DDoS attacks, with organizations within the capital being targeted by more than 500,000 DDoS attempts. The U.S. was the leading source of DDoS attacks against Moscow entities, with the banking sector being the most targeted. The findings also showed that while DDoS attacks against Russia declined since the second quarter, intrusions have become more sophisticated. While most cyberattacks against Russian organizations were attributed to DDoS attacks, attackers also ventured to exploit OS commanding, path traversal, local file inclusion, SQL injection, and cross-site scripting flaws.