Cybereason, the provider of an automated extended detection and response platform, said SoftBank Group has granted the company $100 million in new funding to pursue global growth and continue innovation in its cybersecurity solutions that cover extended detection and response, endpoint detection and response, and endpoint protection, reports SiliconANGLE. The company's EDR platform identifies signature-based and non-signature-based attacks and creates a real-time picture of a potential breach using disparate pieces of evidence to accelerate companies' cyber incident investigation and response times. The platform has access to a large threat signature database as well as technical data on hacking strategies employed by threat actors, which were compiled from reports within the cybersecurity community. A big-data analytics platform tasked with detecting malicious operations provides continuous endpoint visibility and allows enhanced attack investigation. Meanwhile, machine-learning behavioral models analyze an in-memory graph containing signed and stored endpoint data to search for anomalies to catch potential unknown, non-signature-based attacks.