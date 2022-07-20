Nonprofit (ISC)2, and companies Cisco and Fortinet have promised to offer free cybersecurity training programs at yesterday's White House National Cyber Workforce and Education Summit in an effort to address the ongoing shortage in the cybersecurity workforce, reports TechRepublic. (ISC)2 unveiled the (ISC)2 One Million Certified in Cybersecurity program that seeks to provide free cybersecurity training and certification to one million individuals. Collaborations with partner organizations are also being planned to bolster diversity within cybersecurity, with half of the grants to be given to educational institutions serving blacks and minorities, as well as tribal organizations and women's organizations in the U.S. and around the world. Cisco also intends to train 200,000 more U.S. students in the next three years, while U.S. schools will be given Fortinet's information security awareness and training service for free. "While the cyber workforce deficit constitutes a near- and long-term threat to our national and economic security, it also represents an opportunity to employ a more diverse and inclusive workforce in jobs with low barriers to entry and substantial income potential. To close this gap and leverage the related employment opportunities, we need to ensure that cybersecurity training and education is available to broader segments of society who use information and communications technology in our rapidly changing world," said Cisco Executive Vice President and Chief People, Policy, and Purpose Officer Francine Katsoudas.