Cybersecurity qualms increased by AI

ZDNET reports that artificial intelligence was believed by 85% of U.S. private and public sector employees to be associated with more advanced cyberattacks, while 78% expressed worry regarding AI exploitation in cyberattacks.

While 91% of respondents expressed a desire for updated training on AI, only 62% reported having responsible AI use among employees prioritized by their organizations, an EY survey revealed. Such findings have prompted EY to urge organizations to take a top-down approach to bolstering AI education efforts.

Aside from implementing hands-on AI training protocols for employees, organizations have also been recommended to improve public transparency on the development and deployment of AI technologies, as well as provide more information on averting possible associated risks.

"Cybersecurity training and attention from leaders across the C-suite contributes to the development of a strong security posture within an organization," said EY Cybersecurity Chief Technology Officer Dan Mellen.