Cybersecurity skills training platform Cybrary has landed $25 million in a Series C funding round, bringing total raised funds to $48 million, with the new investment to be allocated toward engineering, product, and marketing R&D, as well as enhancing Cybrary Threat Intelligence Group capabilities as it seeks to address cybersecurity staffing shortages, reports VentureBeat. Cybrary's platform provides cybersecurity practitioners access to learning materials that would help them prepare for certification programs. The platform's "right training at the right time" approach could help practitioners improve their response to modern cybersecurity threats, according to Cybrary CEO Kevin Hanes. "Cybrarys platform allows individuals and teams to skill up on their own time from anywhere in the world. And with the Cybrary Threat Intelligence Group (CTIG) and SMEs developing new content in real time, Cybrary users can be confident that we are providing them with high-quality training that covers the latest threats and vulnerabilities impacting the industry," said Hanes, who also noted Cybrary's lower price point, compared with its competitors.