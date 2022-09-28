Fourteen more Historically Black Colleges and Universities across the U.S. will be having IBM's Cybersecurity Leadership Centers under the expanded partnership, which originally included only six HBCUs, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Alabama A&M University, Vorhees University, and Tuskegee University are some of the new schools that will be provided free cyberattack simulation training exercises, security workshops, and certifications under the program, which was introduced at North Carolina A&T State University, Southern University System, Morgan State University, South Carolina State University, Xavier University of Louisiana, and Clark Atlanta University in May. "These are universities IBM has long worked with and we have confidence in the schools commitment and execution on this multi-year collaboration. HBCUs make excellent collaborators for preparing students for tech-related careers," said an IBM spokesperson. West Virginia State University President Ericke Cage emphasized the importance of the program. "The need for highly trained workers in the cybersecurity field has never been more clear, and this partnership with IBM will help ensure that West Virginia State University will be at the forefront of addressing this critical need both in West Virginia and throughout the nation," Cage added.