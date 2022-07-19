The Hill reports that the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency's first attache office, to be led by Julie Johnson, CISA's former regional protective security adviser in New York, will be opened in London this month. The London office will help the agency in advancing several of its initiatives, including cybersecurity, emergency communications and critical infrastructure protection, and will also become an international collaboration centerpiece between government officials in the U.S. and the U.K. "As America's cyber defense agency, we know that digital threat actors don't operate neatly within borders. To help build resilience against threats domestically, we must think globally," said CISA Director Jen Easterly. Earlier this month, FBI Director Christopher Wray had a discussion with MI5 Director Gen. Ken McCallum regarding the impact of Chinese espionage on Western businesses. Both advised businesses to exercise caution when dealing with China as the "Chinese government is set on stealing your technology whatever it is that makes your industry tick and using it to undercut your business and dominate your market," said Wray.