Check Point Software is acquiring Perimeter 81 for $490 million, enhancing its cybersecurity portfolio with Perimeter 81's secure access service edge platform, SiliconAngle reports. The deal, slated for completion by Sept. 30, aligns with Check Point's vision for comprehensive security solutions and cost-effective offerings through integration with its Infinity platform. Perimeter 81's SASE platform enables organizations to restrict remote employees' access solely to applications that they need for work, enforce time-based access, and allow access only to requests originating from an authorized employee device. The company's user-centric approach differentiates it in the SASE market, promising ease of deployment and regulatory control, appealing to the increasing demand highlighted by projected annual SASE spending surpassing $20 billion by 2026. This acquisition follows a trend of major players acquiring SASE startups to address evolving cybersecurity needs. By leveraging Perimeter 81s capabilities and integrating them into the Check Point Infinity platform, we continue with our vision to deliver the best security through comprehensive, collaborative and consolidated solutions, said Check Point Software CEO Gil Shwed.