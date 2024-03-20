Chinese threat actors already within US critical infrastructure networks

U.S. critical infrastructure networks were noted by Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Associated Director for China Operations Andrew Scott to have already been infiltrated by Chinese state-sponsored threat operations for up to five years, StateScoop reports.

"They have the access that they need, and if the order was given, they could disrupt some services in this country right now," said Scott at the "China in Your Digital Backyard" panel.

Moreover, such a severe cyber threat should not be downplayed by state and local governments, which are "on the front lines" of U.S. cyber defense, according to Center for Internet Security Director of Intelligence and Incident Response TJ Sayers. "We can't get accustomed to only fighting the day-to-day fight against ransomware and ignore these other techniques that our adversaries are using to penetrate [IT systems]. I think that becomes really important as we look at how we can work together," Sayers added.