The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency has been given more than 100 recommendations by its Cybersecurity Advisory Committee, including policy measures for bolstering cybersecurity awareness among corporate boards, establishing a national cybersecurity alert system, and ensuring cybersecurity defenses for high-risk communities, reports CyberScoop. CISA has been urged by the subcommittee on corporate cyber responsibility to ensure cybersecurity education among board members amid the implementation of new Securities and Exchange Commission breach reporting rules. Meanwhile, actionable alerts have been noted by committee member and former National Cyber Director Chris Inglis to be required for the agency's imminent national cybersecurity alert system. Aside from over two dozen recommendations on strengthening cyber protections for non-government organizations and journalists from the technical advisory council subcommittee, CISA has also been given guidance by the cyber workforce committee on monitoring cybersecurity workforce growth and curbing burnout while the building resilience and reducing systemic risk to critical infrastructure subcommittee urged for the alignment of the upcoming Presidential Policy Directive 21 update with the agency's definitions of systemically important organizations.