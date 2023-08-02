SiliconAngle reports that Cisco has strengthened its extended detection and response solution to include ransomware discovery and recovery capabilities.
Ransomware protection functionality added to Cisco's XDR service seeks to nearly eliminate the time period between the initial ransomware outbreak and business information snapshotting as part of the company's bid to accelerate response to ransomware intrusions prior to the occurrence of lateral network movement.
Cisco has also partnered with Cohesity to integrate its XDR service in the latter's DataHawk and DataProtect offerings, which involved the adoption of data protection policies to facilitate security posture improvements.
"Cybersecurity is a board-level concern, and every CIO and CISO is under pressure to reduce risks posed by threat actors. To this end, Cisco and Cohesity have partnered to help enterprises around the world strengthen their cyber resilience," said Cohesity President and CEO Sanjay Poonen.
Such a development comes after the Cisco Talos Incident Response team noted an increase in ransomware prevalence during the second quarter of 2023.
Pennsylvania's Allegheny County, Harris Health Systems, Dallas-based UT Southwestern Medical Center, and Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital have disclosed experiencing health data breaches as a result of the widespread Cl0p ransomware attack involving the exploitation of a vulnerability in the MOVEit Transfer file transfer app, HealthITSecurity reports.
SiliconAngle reports that Amazon Web Services' System Manager Agent for DevOps could be exploited as an integrated remote access trojan for Windows and Linux systems through a novel post-exploitation attack, which facilitates communications between an endpoint agent and an attacker-owned AWS account.