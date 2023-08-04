CyberScoop reports that cloud infrastructure compromise has become increasingly prevalent and will only further increase amid the growing adoption of cloud technologies and large language models.
Organizations should ensure that their cloud systems are protected against the escalating threat of source code exposure, which has been mostly attributed to third-party compromise, credential or token theft, insider threats, and system misconfigurations, according to a report from Google Cloud.
Researchers have also urged for the protection of cloud environments so as not to be exploited to target other organizations. The report also showed that malicious apps have been circumventing Google Play's security measures through the delayed uploading of malicious code from threat actors' infrastructure.
The telecommunications sector has also been noted to be facing more state-sponsored cybersecurity threats.
"Officials worldwide have expressed concern that Chinese state control over 5G telecom vendors could allow for Chinese state influence over data flows, which has resulted in equipment bans in North America, Europe, and Asia," said the report.
Potential exploitation of new Microsoft Azure AD feature detailed Threat actors with elevated privileges could leverage the recently introduced Microsoft Azure Active Directory Cross-Tenant Synchronization feature to facilitate lateral movement to other tenants and establish network persistence, BleepingComputer reports.
Microsoft has been accused by Tenable CEO Amit Yoran of negligent cybersecurity practices as evidenced by its slow response to a critical Azure vulnerability, which was discovered by Tenable on March 30, CyberScoop reports.
SiliconAngle reports that Amazon Web Services' System Manager Agent for DevOps could be exploited as an integrated remote access trojan for Windows and Linux systems through a novel post-exploitation attack, which facilitates communications between an endpoint agent and an attacker-owned AWS account.