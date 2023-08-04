CyberScoop reports that cloud infrastructure compromise has become increasingly prevalent and will only further increase amid the growing adoption of cloud technologies and large language models. Organizations should ensure that their cloud systems are protected against the escalating threat of source code exposure, which has been mostly attributed to third-party compromise, credential or token theft, insider threats, and system misconfigurations, according to a report from Google Cloud. Researchers have also urged for the protection of cloud environments so as not to be exploited to target other organizations. The report also showed that malicious apps have been circumventing Google Play's security measures through the delayed uploading of malicious code from threat actors' infrastructure. The telecommunications sector has also been noted to be facing more state-sponsored cybersecurity threats. "Officials worldwide have expressed concern that Chinese state control over 5G telecom vendors could allow for Chinese state influence over data flows, which has resulted in equipment bans in North America, Europe, and Asia," said the report.