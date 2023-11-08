Cloud security woes prevalent

Transitioning to cloud-native environments has brought along security risks for companies, according to TechRadar. Eighty-four percent of IT and security leaders from major organizations around the world believe that Kubernetes will emerge as the primary app development platform but 75% expressed concern over potential security risks stemming from the technology, a report from Venafi revealed. Cybersecurity incidents impacting Kubernetes and container environments were also reported by 59% of respondents, with network breaches, API flaws, and misconfigured certificates being the most prevalent security issues. Such security concerns have prompted app launch delays and app service disruptions among 33% and 32% of respondents, respectively. The findings suggest lacking preparedness among companies looking to fully adopt cloud-native architecture, according to Venafi Global Head of Cloud-Native Services Matt Barker. "As organizations continue to move more critical workloads into cloud-native environments, they need to ensure they close these gaps, or we will see even more breaches and outages," said Barker.