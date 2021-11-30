Why the new digital landscape requires new security architecture

Struggles related to increased data vulnerabilities have accompanied the rapid shift to cloud technology and workforce distribution within enterprises over the last few years, said Gartner senior director and analyst Ruggero Contu, which necessitates a close look at the emerging technologies that promise to close those security gaps, VentureBeat
reports.
Speaking during the recent Security and Risk Management Summit, Contu listed eight technologies that could replace the traditional security infrastructure and make up what he terms the new “security mesh architecture.”
These include confidential computing, which reduces the risk of data exposure while it is being decrypted for use by deploying a trusted execution environment; and decentralized identity, which uses blockchain and similar technologies to create a system for distributing the storage of identities
and related data thus solving existing issues with identity and access management.
Other promising technologies include passwordless authentication that uses alternative methods such as tokens, biometrics and smart cards; the fairly new secure access service edge that employs zero-trust network access, cloud access security broker and secure web gateway among other tools to safeguard applications that are subjected to remote access; cloud infrastructure entitlement management; cyber physical systems security; digital risk protection services; and external attack surface management.