CRN reports that the Department of Justice has announced it has closed its antitrust inquiry into the $5.4 billion sale of Mandiant to Google, bringing the transaction closer to realization. The department reportedly ended the investigation with no objections, and granted early termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act with respect to the Merger, according to a filing submitted by Mandiant with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The early termination of the waiting period under the HSR Act satisfies one of the conditions to the closing of the Merger, the company said. Mandiant said it expects the sale, which values the company at $23 per share, to close by the end of the year. Google has said its intention for acquiring the incident response company is to boost its cloud security posture. Together we can make a profound impact in securing the cloud, accelerating the adoption of cloud computing, and ultimately make the world safer, Google said.