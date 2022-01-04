AWS releases IoT-related changes to bolster zero trust

AWS recently rolled out IoT ExpressLink and updates to AWS IoT Greengrass, both of which were intended to support the company’s plans to strengthen its zero trust security plan by focusing on machine identities, according to VentureBeat.

Announced during the company’s fall re:Invent conference, IoT ExpressLink allows Internet-of-things devices to be fast-tracked through DevOps cycles while integrating with AWS IoT Device Defender.

Meanwhile, AWS IoT Greengrass was improved with features that allow users to manage patches at scale throughout large numbers of network and IoT devices, each with unique machine identities. By providing a centralized view of the entire fleet of devices in a company’s network, AWS allows IT administrators to manage endpoint visibility and security more easily, which are key components of zero-trust.

AWS says its cloud services run on an architectural structure that supports microsegmentation, Privileged Access Management and Identity and Access Management, which are some key requirements of a zero-trust framework.