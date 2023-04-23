SiliconAngle reports that the Center for Internet Security and Google Cloud have entered into an alliance that seeks to strengthen the cybersecurity posture of the public sector amid increasing threats. Under the alliance, CIS will be able to provide Google Cybersecurity Action Team services, including Google Threat Horizons reports and Mandiant cybersecurity tools, to help its members bolster cloud security and overall cybersecurity practices. Meanwhile, Google has also introduced partnerships with Health-ISAC and FS-ISAC, as well as unveiled the new Google Public Sector aimed at accelerating digital transformations at U.S. public sector entities. "This partnership between CIS and Google is particularly exciting because it is bringing together two powerhouse perspectives on cybersecurity and applying them to the highly targeted and historically cyber-underserved community of U.S. state, local, tribal, and territorial government organizations. The cybersecurity needs of the public sector demand best-in-class, cost-effective solutions that include implementation and operational support and we look forward to how we can work together to support this community," said CIS Executive Vice President of Sales and Business Services Gina Chapman.