Cisco announced that it plans to acquire Lightspin, an Israel-based cloud security posture management solutions provider, for an undisclosed amount, according to SDxCentral. Lightspin claims its solution allows users to assess their cloud security posture by observing it from an attackers perspective. Lightspin takes a unique approach to contextualized cloud-security coverage, using graph-based technology to deliver key context, prioritization, and remediation recommendations, according to Cisco Senior Vice President Vijoy Pandey. With the addition of Lightspin, customers will be able to identify, prioritize, and remediate critical cloud security risks without the hassle of extensive configuration requirements. The purchase is Ciscos second transaction for a cloud security provider in two months, in the wake of its Valtix acquisition that added a cloud security platform with cloud-based firewall, web application firewall, intrusion prevention systems, data loss prevention, and egress filtering to its portfolio. Cisco previously purchased security vendors Kenna Security, Sentryo, Duo Security, Observable Networks,Portshift and Cloudlock over the past few years.