The recent Cisco Live 2023 Amsterdam event saw the security firm unveiling a new lineup of cloud security tools and features, according to CRN. The company announced that it has enhanced its Cisco Plus Secure Connect single-vendor SASE platform to support its Viptela SD-WAN product and has rolled out the number-matching feature in its Duo Security multifactor authentication product for general availability. Called Verified Push, the capability increases login security by requiring users to input a code into their phone instead of pushing a button to verify their identity. Cisco also debuted the Remembered Devices and Wi-Fi Fingerprint features in its Duo Security offering, which allow users to remain logged in when using familiar applications, devices, and networks. Meanwhile, Cisco revealed the results of its acquisition of Kenna Security with the launch of the Business Risk Observability solution under the company's Full-Stack Observability offering. The new product allows users to evaluate application vulnerabilities using artificial intelligence and sort them according to severity. All of these launches are part of Cisco's push to create what it calls the Cisco Security Cloud, which gathers telemetry from various sources and analyzes them to be able to observe the lateral movement of threat actors, according to Tom Gillis, senior vice president and general manager of the Cisco Security Business Group.