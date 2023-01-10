Cloudflare announced at a recent event that will launch a portfolio of software-as-a-service offerings on top of its base content delivery network as the new Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring service, DevOps reports. The Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring service, currently available as private beta, includes a wide range of offerings, including email security and data loss prevention, in order to extend a Cloudflare Zero Trust platform based on an agent software the company is calling Cloudflare WARP, according to Director of Product Management Corey Mahan. Mahan says the company's goal with the new offering is to provide a single agent that delivers SaaS application services more efficiently, compared to using multiple agents to deploy each service, in order to help organizations reduce their total IT costs. Using the Cloudflare Digital Experience Monitoring service, IT teams will be able to measure and analyze controlled data flows by using synthetic data to emulate traffic flows, as well as use its integration with the Cloudflare Zero Trust platform to gain access to real-time data visualizations to pinpoint anomalous performance or connectivity events