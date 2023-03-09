Cybersecurity threats could not be identified, contained, and resolved by 90% of organizations within an hour, with more than 75% noting that numerous cloud security tools being used by their organizations have been hindering risk prioritization and threat mitigation, SiliconAngle reports. Organizations have been leveraging at least 30 security tools on average, six to 10 of which are for cloud security, according to a Palo Alto Networks report. However, more than 30% reported security challenges stemming from inadequate vulnerability visibility. "Mindsets are shifting toward consolidated cloud security platforms, with 80% of respondents saying that they would benefit from a centralized security solution that sits across all of their cloud accounts and services. Visibility is important, but by itself, its not enough. The path forward centers around a platform approach that provides organizations with in-depth visibility paired with threat detection and response," said Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud Senior Vice President Ankur Shah.