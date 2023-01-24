Dell has unveiled a new lineup of PowerEdge Servers that the company claims are designed to ease enterprises' continued cloud and edge migrations, according to VentureBeat. The devices, which employ state-of-the-art 4th Gen Intel Xeon Scalable processors, include two, the PowerEdge HS5610 and HS5620, that are specifically designed for use by cloud service providers that handle large-scale data centers. The company is complementing the new models with a range of monitoring and management software services, including Dell CloudIQ, ProDeploy services and iDRAC9, and features that set users on the path to zero-trust security. According to Dell, the lineup features constant access verification, silicon-based hardware root of trust, and integrated iDRAC and multifactor authentication to authenticate all users seeking access. In addition, the devices feature Dell Secured Component Verification among other elements that ensure supply chain security from the design stage all the way to delivery, with Dell SCV providing cryptographic verification of components to extend supply chain security to customers' websites.