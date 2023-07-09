Optical character recognition has been added by Dig Security to its data security posture management system in an effort to better identify sensitive information in images, including those in multi-cloud environments, reports SiliconAngle.
Aside from enabling the detection of sensitive data in image files, organizations could also leverage the Dig Security solution's new OCR features to transfer identified data to secure environments. Such capabilities have been touted by Dig Security to be crucial amid the significant increase in scanned documents found in public clouds, as well as the growing prevalence of digital IDs amid the accelerated digital transformation efforts brought upon by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Today's enterprises need OCR capabilities they cannot rely on discovery and classification of text files alone. There is an overwhelming amount of sensitive data in image files and data left unprotected and unmonitored increases the risk of data exfiltration and breaches," said Dig Security co-founder and CEO Dan Benjamin.
