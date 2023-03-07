Experts speaking at the recent Rubrik and Microsoft Zero Trust Summit emphasized how zero-trust security measures are strengthened when security personnel practice granular policy rules and validation techniques as well as establish security baselines, SDxCentral reports. John Kindervag, author of a research paper that defined zero-trust architecture, explained that enterprise leaders can best ensure security by having a lot of validation that is the right user accessing the right resource, viewing the right application at the right time, so that we can have confidence, and then ultimately what were measuring is the maturity of that system over a period of time. Kindervag also noted that it is important for enterprise to restrict data to only to the individuals who need it, adding: I realized that about 80% of the data that was held by any organization was what we defined as stale, meaning no one had looked at it in the past year. Meanwhile, Rubrik co-founder and Chief Technology Officer Arvind Nithrakashyap stressed that sensitive data should be the focus of zero-trust. Theres tons of data, but if you focus on sensitive data, and give insights into our customers about who has access, who was accessing them, and things like that, I think that actually makes it much easier to go and solve that, Nithrakashyap said.