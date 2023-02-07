Saviynt, an Identity Access Management solutions provider, announced that it has secured $205 million in growth financing, VentureBeat reports. Saviynt offers the Enterprise Identity Cloud, a cloud-native identity and access management platform that promises to consolidate and streamline various IAM processes into a single solution for enterprise applications, workforce, privileged, and third-party identities. Through the platform, security teams gain the ability to manage the identity life cycle and create automated workflows for governing identities at scale, whether on-premises or in hybrid and multi-cloud environments. "The central challenge of managing identity in the cloud is ensuring secure and reliable access control to resources while maintaining user privacy and compliance with regulatory requirements at a time where there is massive growth in identities. This includes ensuring the authenticity of users and devices, whether they are employees, third parties or machine identities, and protecting against unauthorized or over-provisioned access," according to Saviynt CEO and founder Sachin Nayyar.