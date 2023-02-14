Build38, the developer of a software development kit called Trusted Application Kit designed to integrate threat detection capabilities into applications during their development phase, says it has raised 13 million in a Series A funding round, VentureBeat reports. The mobile security and application monitoring provider says it is seeking to address the growing threat app developers face from cybercriminals looking to breach enterprise defenses through vulnerabilities in the apps in employees' mobile devices. "In the cloud era, organizations are now aware of and vulnerable to attacks and threats originating from anywhere. All companies are facing similar threats from attackers taking advantage of the fact that the 'perimeter' to penetrate an organization's network no longer ends where the service provider decides," said Build38 CEO Christian Schlager. The company says TAK is able to identify reverse engineering, code manipulation, and modifications made to an application with the help of AI and can notify external security information and event management personnel with the relevant data when it detects suspicious app activity.