SiliconAngle reports that Skybox Security, which provides an enterprise cybersecurity management platform, has landed $50 million in a new funding round, bringing total investment to $343.4 million. More than 500 public and private organizations around the world have been leveraging the services of Skybox, which include the software-as-a-service-based Security Posture Management Platform that leverages threat intelligence to enable organization-wide vulnerability mapping, prioritization, and remediation, as well as determine security control lapses. Security policies, change processes, and actions are also being augmented by the platform throughout corporate networks and cloud environments. Meanwhile, former Digital Guardian President and CEO Mordecai Rosen has been appointed as Skybox's new CEO. "I was drawn to Skybox by its disruptive technology platform, blue chip customer base, and seasoned cybersecurity team. With our first-to-market SaaS offering, Skybox Cloud, we are well positioned to disrupt both the security policy and vulnerability Management markets with a single integrated SaaS platform," Rosen said.