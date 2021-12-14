Google Cloud launches Cloud IDS managed service

Google Cloud announced that its new intrusion detection system co-developed with Palo Alto Networks, Cloud IDS, is now available for general availability, according to SDxCentral
.
Cloud IDS features network-based threat detection technologies by Palo Alto Networks, including its VM-Series firewalls, built on the Google Cloud
infrastructure and compliant with standards for intrusion detection systems. The engine is capable of processing around 15 trillion transactions daily. In addition, the service is supported by 200-plus-strong Unit 42 security research team and can be integrated with the Google Chronicle security analytics platform.
“You can think of them as the threat ninjas that look at all of these transactions that we see and are able to provide valuable insights as to whether these are threats or benign requests,” said Singh Sambi, Palo Alto Network’s senior vice president of product management.
The release also includes features not specified during Google’s first announcement, such as auto-scaling and service availability in every region, automatic detection signature updates daily, HIPAA compliance requirement support and ISO27001 certification.