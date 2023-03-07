Hewlett Packard Enterprise has acquired Axis Security for undisclosed terms in a deal set to conclude by April 30, CRN reports. The acquisition is set to strengthen HPEs Aruba security portfolio by adding an award-winningcloud-native security service edge platform, Axis Atmos. It also creates the most comprehensive portfolio of edge security products in the market, according to HPE CEO Antonio Neri, by bringing togethersecure access services edge, zero trust network access, cloud access security broker, and secure web gateway solutions in one package for all types of connectivity options, including Wi-Fi, SD-WAN, LAN, and private 5G. HPE said it intends to integrate the newly acquired Axis products into its GreenLake on-premises pay-per-use platform, paired with products gained from its earlier acquisition of Athonet, a private 5G vendor, and expects the solutions to be publicly available by its third fiscal quarter. Eli Katz of PKA Technologies says Axis addresses the needs of enterprises using a hybrid cloud or public cloud environment. Having an agnostic approach to securing access into all these clouds helps us as partners be more strategic in supporting our customers needs, Katz said.