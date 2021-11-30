Hybrid working ups cybersecurity risks

An IONOS report showed that cybersecurity teams have expressed concern regarding employees who have prolonged device use outside the corporate network and are not being watchful of their security while working remotely, according to TechRadar
.
Researchers found that 69% of IT decision-makers have associated hybrid working with increased team pressure amid future threat preparations. The cybersecurity risks tied to hybrid working should prompt organizations to implement regular communication about such risks, strengthen employee education and trainin
g, and establish long-term strategies, according to the report.
Meanwhile, IONOS Senior Vice President for International and Digital Cloud Peter Prahl emphasized the benefits of adopting a multi-cloud approach.
"An improved cloud strategy can provide scalable, flexible and most importantly secure platforms for businesses," added Prahl.
Cloud-based IT operating models have been gaining traction among respondents, with 38% noting that they would bolster hybrid cloud management use, while 35% will be using the private cloud for their apps and workloads.