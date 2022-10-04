Security intelligence provider LogRhythms Axon security operations platform saw its official launch with the aim of reducing the burden on security teams, according to SiliconANGLE. The cloud-native solution offers an intuitive platform for observing cloud and on-premises log sources, according to the company, giving security teams a basis for developing their security practices. Axons features include simplified logs collection and enrichment, enhanced threat reporting, an easy-to-use interface and lower hardware and software upgrade requirements, resulting in enhanced visualization, reporting and investigation capabilities for the security team, according to the company. LogRhythms security information and event management platform also received an upgrade in the form of expanded data collection to improve its ability to collect on-premise and cloud log sources, while the LogRhythm user and entity behavior analytics solution has had its analytical model improved, allowing tracking of users who authenticate with a new log source type. LogRhythms network detection and response product received enhancements to its analyst threat hunting and incident response capabilities.