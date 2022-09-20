Cloud Firewall, the firewall-as-a-service component of Netskopes secure access service edge platform, has been updated with app control providing users with greater oversight, according to SDxCentral. Explaining the upgrade, Netskope Vice President of product GTM strategy Naveen Palavalli said the additions are an improvement over old ports- and protocols-based security rules. The upgrade gives users a unified method to leveraging web proxy, cloud access security broker and cloud firewall in order to safeguard all incoming and outgoing traffic, according to Palavalli. In response to the recent rise in domain name system attacks, Netskope's firewall service is now able to host new DNS security functions, marking a move away from legacy security tools that rely on whitelist-based or signature-based technologies. If you then look at what is really happening in the threat landscape, attackers are realizing that DNS is a soft underbelly, Pavalli noted. Pavalli added that the company is doubling down on the use of artificial intelligence and machine learning methods of predicting how cybercriminals are using domain generation algorithms in their DNS-based attacks.