CRN reports that Gartner has revealed its latest Magic Quadrant For WAN Edge Infrastructure report, renamed The Magic Quadrant for SD-WAN and featuring a new addition in Forcepoint. In the report, Gartner predicted that 50% of all new SD-WAN purchases will be part of a secure access service edge offering from a single vendor by 2025, compared to 10% in 2022, and said 30% of new SD-WAN procurements will be part of a network as a service by 2026, compared to nearly 0 this year. According to the report, Cisco retained its position in the Leader quadrant for a fourth year, while Fortinet leads the Magic Quadrant with its FortiGate Secure SD-WAN product. Other leaders in the Magic Quadrant include Aruba by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Palo Alto Networks. Meanwhile, Huawei was placed as the only entrant in the Challenger quadrant and Forcepoint made its entry as a Niche Player with products targeting the retail, banking and health care sectors.