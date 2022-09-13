Cybersecurity and compliance firm Onapsis Inc. has rolled out the Onapsis Research Labs Threat Intel Center, which is designed to serve as a comprehensive repository of threat intelligence data and support for enterprises business-critical application security, SiliconANGLE reports. The ORL Threat Intel Center will leverage ORLs deep research and data from the Onapsis Threat Intelligence Cloud, which monitors exploit activities by threat actors through a network of sensors and applications situated worldwide. The solution collects the data, unifies it, and presents it in a consumable format, informing users of new critical vulnerabilities or renewed activity of older ones. It also helps organizations secure their SAP and Oracle environments by providing them with a view into the evolving enterprise resource planning threat landscape. It is linked to scans and modules used in Onapsis four other solutions: Assess, Comply, Control and Defend. This new addition to the Onapsis Threat Intelligence Cloud will give organizations the critical advantages of foresight and speed, said Onapsis Chief Product Officer Sadik Al-Abdulla.