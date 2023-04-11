Security Boulevard reports that Orca Securitys cloud-native application protection platform has been upgraded with a new ability to trace cloud vulnerabilitiesin production environments back to its original code and its author. The Orca Security platform can now, for example, respond to the detection of a vulnerability in a running container by identifying the source code repository, the Dockerfile, as well as the owner who added the vulnerable package, said Orca Securitys Chief Innovations Officer Avi Shua. The addition of Cloud to Dev capabilities marks another step in bridging the gap between application developers and cybersecurity professionals, according to Shua. Until now, developers have had no tool at their disposal that lets them glean the context from a discovered cybersecurity flaw and to develop a remediation for it, Shua said. Orca Security estimates that this capability would cut the amount of effort expended by development teams in addressing cloud security issues by around 80%.