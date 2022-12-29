Organizations have been increasingly implementing Palo Alto Networks' new zero trust network access 2.0 standard across multi-cloud environments, owing to the standard's security, scale, and speed benefits, VentureBeat reports. Aside from enabling network access from anywhere through a secured access service edge, ZTNA 2.0 also eases traditional network perimeter control requirements, according to Palo Alto Networks. Zero trust is being simplified by ZTNA 2.0 through consistent least privileged access and persistent monitoring across endpoints and identities. "So when you think about this approach, what it means is you get the same security outcomes. You get consistent security operations and management. Its optimizing the end-user experience because the users get the same experience, no matter where theyre working from, which, of course, is even more important today than ever before," said Palo Alto Networks Chief Product Officer Lee Klarich. Palo Alto Networks clients leveraging Prisma Cloud and ZTNA 2.0 noted smooth implementation of the systems across their remote offices.