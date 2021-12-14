Rubrik Cloud Vault service debuts

Rubrik, a company that provides zero trust data security, has unveiled its Rubrik Cloud Vault managed secure data service, VentureBeat
reports.
Rubrik Cloud Vault offers data protection and recovery from disasters by allowing users to securely store data in cloud and hybrid cloud environments, using Microsoft’s Azure
Storage and Zero Trust Data Security. Users' sensitive data are thus protected in case of a ransomware attack by isolating the storage vault from the remainder of the company’s cloud environment and safeguarded from potential deletion, encryption or modification.
Rubrik Cloud Vault also features role-based controls and multi-factor authentication to keep attackers from gaining access to organizations’ sensitive data.
The launch comes amid the emergence of ransomware as a major threat to companies, with recent attacks on Kaseya and Colonial Pipeline.
Rubrik, which recently received an equity investment from Microsoft last August, is focusing on providing zero-trust data protection solutions specific to Microsoft Azure and its customers.
Rubrik Cloud Vault is scheduled to launch on the Azure Marketplace in early 2022.