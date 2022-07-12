Forrester Consulting reports that 63% of enterprises claim to lack the resources to integrate their desired cloud solutions, according to TechRepublic. The company's survey of IT personnel and decision-makers found that 58% have seen their risk increase after their cloud migration, while 52% claim to have incurred unnecessary costs and 51% reported being hampered from innovating because of the cloud challenges they currently face. Sixty percent of respondents also noted inadequate reporting, analytics and dashboarding on their cloud infrastructure, and more than 50% said they lack support for hybrid models. Current infrastructure capabilities prohibit organizations from moving as quickly as decision-makers would like to because they don't have the right resources, support, or insights in place, according to the report. Meanwhile, 57% of leaders surveyed said their organizations achieved of surpassed their targets from migrating to the cloud.