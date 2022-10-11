A study conducted by Forrester Consulting on behalf of Infoblox found that network visibility is seeing a greater share of investment among security leaders, 97% of whom said they have already invested or intend to invest in new visibility technologies or tools within the next three years, according to SDxCentral. Principal Analyst Andre Kindness says visibility tools can include those that enable device discovery, planning for network resources and detecting network capacity such as bandwidth and availability. The growing interest in visibility is driven by a shift from data-center-based models to those that utilize the cloud and edge, Kindness adds. Visibility tools are [essential] into security investigations and troubleshooting, and network discovery, and so thats why you see these investments going on in these areas to help this happen, according to Kindness. The survey further found that security leaders consider visibility as greatly correlated with security, as 81% of those surveyed said they felt that improved network visibility would lead to a better security posture and capabilities for their organization. Meanwhile, almost 80% of respondents desire an integrated solution that satisfies both networking and security objectives at their organizations.