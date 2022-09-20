Cloud-native application security provider Sysdig has announced ToDo and Remediation Guru, new cloud security posture management tools that enable speedy risk detection and remediation, according to SiliconANGLE. ToDo compiles an actionable checklist of risks inside a users cloud infrastructure with corresponding priority levels, which Remediation Guru addresses at the source, according to the company. Using the two tools together can enable developers and system administrators to minimize their investigation time and arrive at a fix within seconds. The new offerings mark Sysdig's expansion into the cloud infrastructure security space, which the company explained is due to its users tendency to operate hundreds of cloud services and accounts across multiple cloud environments, and to use Infrastructure as a Code to automate their cloud service deployments. One unfortunate side-effect of this practice is that a single configuration error in an IaC template would result in all cloud environments being affected, generating a multitude of alerts that could overwhelm security teams. To remedy this, ToDo groups together risks with an identical root cause, described by Sysdig as opinionated prioritization. Through Remediation Guru, users will then be presented withIaC template change recommendations and can apply them with a single click across multiple environments thanks to Sysdig's shared policy model.