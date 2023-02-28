Cisco is moving to bolster its cloud network security portfolio with the imminent purchase of multi-cloud network security startup Valtix under undisclosed terms, according to TechCrunch. With the acquisition, Cisco will be integrating Valtix into its security business group. Valtix has had its push toward network security simplification and workload protection supported by Cisco as a strategic investor since the startup launched in 2020, said Cisco Security Business Group Senior Vice President and Chief Product Officer Raj Chopra. "With their cloud-native, easy-to-use control plane, they enable customers with common policy and enforcements of networking across all major public cloud environments," Chopra added. The acquisition of Valtix, which is poised to close by the end of Cisco's fiscal third quarter, comes after Cisco bought Kenna Security in 2021 and Duo Security in 2018, with the previous purchases leveraged by the company as it moved to prioritize the cloud and software services.