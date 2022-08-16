The Versa ACE Partner program has added managed services provider cloudIT, SDxCentral reports, enabling cloudIT network users to access Versa's unified secure access service edge portfolio. We believe SASE is the next generation of security and what our clients are going to start asking for, said cloudIT CEO Vince Kent. The company said it made the switch from Cisco Meraki, which formerly provided its SD-WAN and security technologies, in response to clients growing need for an integrated solution and because of legacy options available through Versa. Versa can not only meet the newer demands of our client base, but also satisfy some of the legacy requirements, Kent added. One other factor that led to the integration with Versa was the company's cloud-managed SD-WAN and SD-Security solution, Versa Titan, which Kent claimed was something they were interested in providing to their small and medium business clients and which provided an opportunity to work a little bit on the ground level with Versa on developing some of the feature set necessary.