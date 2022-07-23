Atlassian has sounded the alarm on potentially exploited critical security flaws impacting several of its products, reports The Record, a news site by cybersecurity firm Recorded Future. Confluence Server and Confluence Data Center's Questions For Confluence app is affected with a flaw, tracked as CVE-2022-26138, which could have already been exploited by remote attackers with hardcoded passwords to enter Confluence and access certain pages, according to Atlassian, which urged immediate remediation of the vulnerability through deactivating or removing the "disabledsystemuser" account. Bugcrowd founder and Chief Technology Officer Casey Ellis doubled down on the need for urgent action on the vulnerability. Two other critical flaws, tracked as CVE-2022-26136 and CVE-2022-26137, could also be exploited by remote attackers to evade Servlet Filters, said Atlassian in an earlier advisory. "Atlassian recommends checking the integrity of the application filesystem, for example, comparison of artifacts in their current state with recent backups to see if there are any unexpected differences," the company added.