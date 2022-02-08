Code scanning provider Spectral sold to Check Point Software

Check Point Software Technologies has acquired Spectral, an Israel-based provider of fast code scanning tools, for an undisclosed amount, CRN
reports.
The purchase expands Check Point's cloud application security capabilities to include hard-coded secrets detection and infrastructure as code scanning, among others, while also benefiting from the fast deployment capabilities and results production of Spectral’s tools.
Spectral's security tools allow developers to perform a number of automated code security functions, such as Infrastructure as Code scanning, code tampering prevention, source controls and continuous integration and continuous delivery security, source code leakage detection and hard-coded secrets detection. Check Point will integrate these functions into its Infinity security platform and will make them immediately available through the CloudGuard cloud security product suite.
Dotan Nahum, Spectral's CEO, said the integration of his company's security tools for developers with the range of threat intelligence and cloud security tools provided by Check Point will enable application developers to go through the software development life cycle with security embedded earlier in the process.