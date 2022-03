Boston-based remote backend infrastructure access provider BastionZero has pulled in $6 million in a seed funding round, according to SecurityWeek . Secure remote database and server access are being facilitated by BastionZero through the use of cryptographic approaches with various roots of trust. BastionZero noted that its offering does not only enable automated identification of customer targets, but also facilitates single sign-on provider integration and tracks and records user remote access. With the newly raised investment, BastionZero intends to include more capabilities to its platform, as well as enabled automated rollouts in the cloud and other infrastructure types. "What we've built at BastionZero is a cloud service that simplifies zero-trust access to infrastructure, using a modern security architecture approach based on multiple roots of trust. We believe that we're part of a new security product category that will displace VPNs, bastion hosts, and privilege access management (PAM) tools," said BastionZero CEO Sharon Goldberg.