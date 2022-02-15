IBM unveils FlashSystem Cyber Vault

IBM has expanded its data cybersecurity and recovery offerings to include a cyber vault, complementing its existing IBM Spectrum Protect Suite for data backup, recovery, and copy management; IBM tape storage for physical air gap security, IBM Safeguarded Copy for proactive attack defense and others, according to SDxCentral
.
The new IBM FlashSystem Cyber Vault protects data in the company's flash storage array systems and integrates with its Safeguarded Copy recovery measure for cyber attacks, which was announced last year, according to the company.
Safeguarded Copy enables automated, scheduled capturing of point-in-time snapshots of data, which are unchangeable and cannot be deleted by users other than specially defined individuals as a safeguard against malware or disgruntled company members.
Cyber Vault provides continuous monitoring of those snapshots in search of signs of data corruption potentially produced by ransomware or malware, while also flagging which data copies remain uncorrupted.
"Since Safeguarded Copy snapshots are on the same FlashSystem storage as operational data, recovery is fast using the same snapshot technology," said Chris Saul, IBM Spectrum Storage's marketing manager.