Cloudflare acquires zero-trust firm BastionZero

Cloudflare has purchased zero-trust infrastructure access platform provider BastionZero to enhance its zero-trust network access and secure access service edge capabilities, according to SDxCentral.

The integration will extend Cloudflare’s ZTNA capabilities to include native access management for servers, Kubernetes clusters, and databases. BastionZero offers passwordless access to these infrastructures by using customers’ existing identity providers, avoiding the need for passwords, virtual private networks, and secure shell keys.

BastionZero's team will work on integrating their controls into the Cloudflare One SASE platform, which already touts capabilities including secure web gateway, cloud access security brokers, and ZTNA. New features for zero-trust infrastructure access will be rolled out based on this integration by the end of the year.

According to the company, the acquisition would boost its SASE platform with new functionalities, including modernized credential management, enhanced SSH security, and clientless remote desktop protocol access, positioning Cloudflare to help organizations replace VPNs, bastion hosts, and redundant privileged access management solutions.