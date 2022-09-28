StateScoop reports that legislation requiring cyber incident reporting among California grade schools has been approved into law by Gov. Gavin Newsom. California K-12 districts, county education boards, and charter schools have been mandated to notify the California Cybersecurity Integration Center regarding cyberattacks and other breaches that have impacted 500 or more students. The CCIC, which is being led by the California Office of Emergency Services, California Department of Technology, California Highway Patrol, and National Guard, has also been tasked to establish a local education system cyberattack registry under the new law. Approval of the new law comes just weeks after the Vice Society ransomware attack against the Los Angeles Unified School District, which is the second-largest K-12 system across the U.S. Such an attack has prompted the issuance of emergency spending powers to LAUSD Superintendent Alberto Carvalho. New cyber incident reporting requirements have also been created in Indiana, North Carolina, Virginia, and New Hampshire.