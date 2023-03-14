The Biden administration has proposed federal IT spending totaling $74.4 billion in fiscal 2024, which is an almost $9 billion increase over the requested funding for fiscal 2023, in a bid to strengthen federal cybersecurity and digital service delivery, FedScoop reports. The Departments of Health and Human Services, Homeland Security, and Veterans Affairs will receive almost 40% of the requested funding, which is separate from the $67.4 billion requested for the Department of Defense. Cybersecurity-related efforts, particularly zero-trust security implementation, post-quantum cryptography, and software supply chain security, will account for $12.7 billion of the requested funding, most of which will be allocated to the DHS and the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency. Meanwhile, over $500 million has been proposed to support federal agencies' customer experience offices. "The Administration is leading on the technology issues of our timestopping foreign intrusions into U.S. agencies, balancing difficult trade-offs in digital identity and artificial intelligence, redefining security expectations for software and the cloud, and maximizing the impact of taxpayer dollars to drive digital transformation across the Government to deliver a better customer experience for the American people," the budget request said.