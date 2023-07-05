Energy industry firms Shell, Helix Energy, Halliburton, and Oceaneering had their satellite receivers claimed to be compromised by the SiegedSec hacking group
after conducting a "delicious supply chain attack" against satellite supplier ITC Global, CyberScoop
reports.
Various satellite receivers primarily used for accurate positioning may have been impacted by SiegedSec but only monitoring services seem to be affected, according to Xona Chief Technology Officer Ron Fabela, who added that some ITC Global portal accounts have been deleted by the attackers.
"We have more going on with ITC Global aside from just deleting accounts, however I can't go into specifics," said SiegedSec in a statement.
Such an attack comes after the hacking operation targeted several U.S. states that have prohibited gender affirming care. Among SiegedSec's most recent victims include the City of Fortworth, Texas, the Nebraska Supreme Court, the Texas State Behavioral Health Executive Council, the South Dakota Boards and Commissions website, the Pennsylvania Provider Self-Service website, and the South Carolina Criminal Justice Information Services portal.